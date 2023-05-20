In a visit to Wokha district, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, A Narayanaswamy, conducted a thorough review of the centrally-sponsored schemes on May 19. The minister's visit aimed to ensure that these schemes are effectively reaching the people and making a positive impact in the region.

During his interaction with public leaders, the village council, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Longsa village, Narayanaswamy expressed the government's commitment to the development of the northeastern part of India. He highlighted the special attention given by the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to monitor and implement centrally-sponsored schemes for the benefit of the public.

Further emphasizing the importance of proper implementation, the minister engaged with various heads of offices under Wokha district responsible for executing the centrally-sponsored schemes. Departments provided detailed briefings on the schemes and ongoing projects, ensuring that the minister had a comprehensive understanding of their progress.

Narayanaswamy stressed the need for strict adherence to guidelines and called for effective implementation of the schemes. He urged all officers to be dedicated and sincere in their responsibilities, emphasizing the government's goals and aspirations.

In addition to the review, the minister also inaugurated the Wokha SAATHI Chatbot Single Point Hub for Citizen Service at the Wokha Deputy Commissioner's office. This innovative initiative aims to enhance citizen-government interaction and improve service delivery, providing a centralized platform for easy access to various government services.