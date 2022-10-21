Union Cabinet Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on October 20 assured that he would consider the need-based proposals which will benefit the farming community and the entrepreneur.

Rupala, who is on a two-day visit to Nagaland from October 20 to 22, also encouraged the Department officials to use modern and scientific technology for the welfare of the people through various programmes of the Ministry.

Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) Y Kikheto Sema, IAS, chaired the meeting, and power point presentations were given by the Department officials from Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

This was followed by interaction with the Union Minister.

On his arrival on October 20 in Kohima, the Minister held a review meeting with MLA and advisor, animal husbandry and veterinary services and women resources development, R Khing, MLA and advisor, fisheries and aquatic resources, evaluation, economics and statistics, L Khumo along with department officials from agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary services and fisheries and aquatic resources at Dzukuo house.

The Union Minister also called on the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio at his official residence which was followed by a dinner hosted by Minister of Agriculture and Cooperation G. Kaito Aye in honour of the Union Minister at Hotel Vivor.

The Union Cabinet Minister will be visiting Kiphire (Aspirational district) on 21st October to review the Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Central Sector schemes of the Government of India with the Deputy Commissioner and Department Officials concerned and will proceed for New Delhi in the evening.