Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, undertook a two-day visit to Shamator District, Nagaland, from February 25 to 26 to assess the district’s socio-economic progress.

His visit holds historical significance as he is the first Central Minister to visit Shamator since India’s independence.

During the visit, Varma reviewed the implementation of various centrally-funded developmental projects aimed at accelerating the district’s growth. The review covered key sectors such as public infrastructure, road connectivity, and rural development. He also inspected projects under the Public Works Department (PWD) and interacted with officials from the Community Health Centre, where he distributed Ayushman Health Cards to beneficiaries.

At Government Higher Secondary School, Shamator, the Minister engaged with students, answering their queries and sharing insights from his experiences to inspire them. He also met with representatives from the Yimkhiung, Tikhir, and Sumi tribal communities, discussing their concerns and development priorities. Varma emphasized that Shamator, as a newly formed district, is a "District of Aspirations" and urged all communities to take advantage of the inclusive policies of the central government.



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Highlighting the commitment of the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Nagaland government led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Varma reiterated that significant steps have been taken to promote the socio-economic development of the state. He also acknowledged the role of the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region, under Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, in formulating policies that integrate central and state schemes for the region’s accelerated progress.

On his arrival, the Minister participated in a community breakfast at Leangkonger Village and praised Shamator as the “Brotherhood District,” recognizing the unity and cooperation among its diverse communities. He assured the people that the Union Government remains committed to addressing their needs through inclusive development initiatives.

Varma was accompanied by Advisor for Youth Resources and Sports, Keoshu Yimchunger; President of the Tribal Council, Thrungso; Colonel Archit Goswami of the 14 Assam Rifles; and district officials led by the Deputy Commissioner of Shamator, along with representatives from all tribal communities.