The 15-day 3rd Mon International Trade Fair and Expo 2023 was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for DoNER BL Verma at the Mon town local ground on Sunday. The event, which will conclude on April 8, will showcase the talents of participants from all walks of life.

In his address, Verma expressed his admiration for the rich culture of the Konyak Naga tribe, which predominantly inhabits Mon district. He also pledged to extend maximum possible support for the inclusive development of remote areas like Mon under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The people of Mon town and Mon district welcomed Verma with their traditional attires. On the same day, Verma virtually inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government Higher Secondary School Tizit in Mon district.

Mon Deputy Commissioner Ajit Kumar Verma welcomed the participants and said the 15-day event will feature various programs and performances by renowned artists, singers, bands, and others. The Konyak Union extended full support for the successful conduct of the event.

The inaugural program included cultural performances by Leangha village cultural troupe, Chi Sheko Khong Mon Town, Mon Chamber Choir, Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong, Bihu dance by a cultural troupe from Assam, and a patriotic song by Atzing Konyak.