In a significant stride towards bolstering employment opportunities, Union Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, distributed appointment letters to 26 candidates hailing from Nagaland during the 12th Tranche of Rozgar Mela held at the Assam Rifles Training Centre & School (ARTC), Shokhuvi. This initiative was part of a nationwide effort aimed at empowering the youth with gainful employment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through a video conferencing session, orchestrated the distribution of more than 1 lakh appointment letters to freshly inducted recruits across various central government departments. The Rozgar Mela, orchestrated simultaneously at 47 locations across India, saw the selection of candidates from diverse sectors including Assam Rifles, Postal Service, Ministry of Railways, and Food Corporation of India. This event marks a pivotal step towards bridging the gap between job seekers and opportunities.

During the ceremony, Minister Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma presented the appointment letters in the esteemed presence of Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) Major General Vikas Lakhera and DIG, ARTC& School, Brigadier Raman Sharma.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the government's commitment to job creation, asserting that his administration has provided 1.5 times more employment opportunities in its tenure compared to its predecessors. Modi criticized the inefficiencies of past recruitment processes, emphasizing the importance of timely and transparent procedures to curb corruption.

Furthermore, Modi stated the significance of 'Rozgar Melas' in fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship and job creation among the youth. He applauded the burgeoning startup ecosystem in India, noting its role in generating employment opportunities across the nation. The Prime Minister underscored the government's efforts to ensure equal opportunities for all candidates by conducting recruitment examinations in multiple Indian languages besides Hindi and English.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of phase I of the integrated complex "Karmayogi Bhavan", aimed at promoting collaboration and synergy among various pillars of 'Mission Karmayogi'. The recruits selected through this initiative will contribute to various ministries and departments, further bolstering the government's efforts towards inclusive growth and development.