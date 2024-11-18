Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, convened a review meeting with senior officials and line departments overseeing centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) in Nagaland.

The meeting, held at the Secretariat Conference Hall, Nagaland Civil Secretariat, Kohima, aimed to assess the implementation and progress of various schemes in the state.

Chief Secretary Dr. J Alam, IAS, welcomed the Minister and participants, emphasizing the importance of reviewing flagship programs, exploration schemes, and progress in aspirational blocks. Dr. Alam highlighted key ongoing projects, including- Four-lane national highways,Railway connectivity projects,Iconic projects with central assistance.

These projects, he noted, are crucial for the state's development and infrastructure growth.



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Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is on a two-day visit to Nagaland, assured attendees that challenges and suggestions raised during the deliberations would be forwarded to the Central Ministry for prompt action. He emphasized the government's commitment to addressing state-specific issues and ensuring effective implementation of schemes.

The meeting featured detailed presentations:

Aspirational Districts: Representatives from Kiphire, Zunheboto, and Noklak showcased progress and highlighted challenges in their districts.

National Oil Palm Mission: The Agriculture Department presented the status of this recently launched initiative under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

CSS Implementation: The Planning Department provided an update on the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes for 2024-25.

Home Commissioner Vyasan R, IAS, chaired the meeting, commending efforts and addressing unique challenges faced by the state. Departments implementing CSS and representatives from aspirational districts shared difficulties encountered during execution, ranging from infrastructure bottlenecks to logistical hurdles.

The review meeting underscored the central and state governments' collaborative efforts to expedite developmental activities in Nagaland.