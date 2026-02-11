Nagaland: United Sangtam Likhum Pumji imposes complete ban on pangolin hunting in state

The United Sangtam Likhum Pumji (USLP), the apex tribal body of the Sangtam Naga community, has announced a complete ban on the hunting of pangolins within its jurisdiction in Nagaland. The resolution marks a major step forward in efforts to curb illegal wildlife trade in one of India’s most ecologically sensitive regions.

The decision comes under the Pangolin Project spearheaded by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), with support from the Wildlife Conservation Network’s Pangolin Crisis Fund, in collaboration with the forest departments of Manipur and Nagaland.

Launched in Manipur in 2023 and subsequently expanded to Nagaland, the initiative focuses on combating the illegal wildlife trade of the Indian Pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) and the Chinese Pangolin (Manis pentadactyla). The Indo-Myanmar border has been identified as a critical trafficking corridor for these species, both of which face severe threats due to poaching driven by illegal international demand.

The Sangtam Naga community, largely residing in the forest-rich districts of Kiphire and Tuensang, occupies landscapes that form part of the globally significant Indo-Myanmar biodiversity hotspot. The community’s traditional governance system — led by village councils and apex tribal bodies — plays a pivotal role in regulating natural resource use and social practices, making such resolutions highly effective on the ground.

Following sustained dialogue and awareness initiatives by WTI, the USLP formally adopted the anti-hunting resolution in the presence of community leaders A. Island Peace Yangthsaba and L. Kipitong Sangtam.

Chingrisoror, Field Officer at WTI, described the move as a significant breakthrough. “The Sangtam community has demonstrated remarkable leadership in recognising the urgency of pangolin conservation. When communities take ownership, conservation becomes sustainable and impactful,” he said.

The resolution builds on a similar conservation commitment earlier adopted by the Tangkhul Naga Awunga Long (TNAL) in neighbouring Manipur, indicating growing cross-border momentum for community-driven wildlife protection in the region.

L. Kipitong Sangtam, Pumji Chidong, underscored the role of indigenous institutions in conservation efforts. “Community institutions are the backbone of conservation in Nagaland. With collective support, the Pangolin Project is building trust and strengthening local leadership to ensure long-term protection of pangolins,” he said.

Conservationists note that increasing participation from indigenous tribal bodies is proving crucial in safeguarding endangered species across the Northeast, where biodiversity intersects with strong customary governance systems.

Established in 1998, the Wildlife Trust of India has been working to conserve endangered species and threatened habitats in partnership with communities and governments. Over 27 years, WTI has rescued more than 57,000 animals, helped prevent over 2,000 potential elephant accidents, trained and equipped 24,000 frontline forest personnel, assisted in securing seven wildlife corridors, sensitised over 3.7 million children to conservation issues, protected nearly 1,200 square kilometres of natural habitats including mangroves and coral reefs, and supported enforcement agencies in combating wildlife crime.