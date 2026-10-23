Nagaland United Sports Club (NUSC) will make history on October 30 when it becomes the first club from Nagaland to compete in the Indian Football League (IFL), marking the state's entry into the national second-tier competition.

The Chümoukedima-based club will begin its debut campaign with an away match against Real Kashmir at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar as the 2026-27 season kicks off.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio attended a programme at the Regional Centre for Sporting Excellence in Sovima, where the club inaugurated its office and the Elevenses Cafe Lounge, according to a press release.

Expressing pride in the club's entry into the national league, Rio said the development marked the beginning of a journey that could inspire young footballers in Nagaland and beyond.

He said the club was established to provide talented players with opportunities to progress from village, district and community-level football to state and national competitions, with the possibility of reaching international platforms.

Rio also urged the club's management, coaching staff and players to maintain discipline, professionalism and sportsmanship, adding that the team should aim for the top and encourage young people to pursue their ambitions.

The programme was attended by Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along, Zunheboto MLA and Adviser for Food and Civil Supplies KT Sukhalu, and Adviser to the Chief Minister Abu Metha.

NUSC was represented by its co-founders, Rusemtong Longkumer and Kechangulie Rio, along with club president John Longkumer. Nildeep Mondal, chief executive officer of the Indian Football League, and Abhishek Yadav, the league's head of operations, also attended the event. Discussions focused on grassroots football and other areas of the sport's development in Nagaland.

Founded in 2024 by local leaders, sportspeople and supporters, NUSC aims to provide young footballers with a platform to compete and gain wider recognition. The club made its competitive debut in the inaugural Nagaland Super League in 2025, finishing third in the state's top-tier competition organised by the Nagaland Football Association.

Its entry into the IFL follows an arrangement with Aizawl FC, approved by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), under which NUSC acquired the Mizoram club's sporting rights in the league.

The club will play its home matches at Chümoukedima Football Stadium, bringing national league fixtures to Nagaland for the first time. The IFL Governing Council has also welcomed Nagaland as a new venue for the 2026-27 season.

NUSC joins Northeast clubs Shillong Lajong and Chanmari in the competition, further expanding the region's representation in the national league.

Ahead of the season, the IFL Trophy Tour was held at Zone Niathu, 7th Mile, Chümoukedima, on Thursday, bringing the trophy to Nagaland. The event also featured the unveiling of NUSC's three jerseys for its inaugural campaign.