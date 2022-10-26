The University Grants Commission (UGC) has stated that all students intending to seek admission for Undergraduate Programmes, including for Nagaland University, will be required to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the next academic session, that from 2023 onwards.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education, Government of India has issued a circular (MO. F. 13-11/2020(CU» Dated 19 May 2022 that Central Universities of North-Eastern Regions including Nagaland University were exempted from Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in the Undergraduate Programmes for current academic session 2022-23,” UGC said in a notification on October 25.

“It is to be noted that from the next academic session i.e., 2023-24 all students intending to seek admission for Undergraduate Programmes will be required to appear for the CUET,” the notification added.

The Nagaland University is a Central University established in the state of Nagaland in the year 1989, headquartered in Lumami, Zünheboto District.

There are two other permanent campuses of the University, located at Meriema (near Kohima) and Medziphema. Also, there is a temporary campus in Dimapur where B.Tech courses are offered.

Altogether 68 colleges are affiliated with the university with a total student population of around 24,000.

Different Courses in 43 disciplines are offered at University and college levels in M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA, M.Ed, M.Sc (Agri.), B.Tech, B.Sc (Agri.), LL.B, B.Ed, B.Sc, B.A, B.Com, BBA, BCA, B.Sc (Nursing) and B.Voc.