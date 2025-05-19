Researchers at Nagaland University have developed an innovative, nature-inspired technology designed to transform wastewater into a source of valuable resources, including clean water, biofuels, biogas, and nutrients. The breakthrough positions bio-based soft technologies as a practical solution for sustainable water management in India.

Led by Prof Prabhakar Sharma from the Department of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, the research presents an integrated approach that uses natural systems, such as plants, algae, and microbes, to simultaneously treat wastewater and extract usable by-products. The study has been published in Current Opinion in Environmental Science & Health.

This approach not only addresses pollution but also reimagines wastewater as a resource hub, offering economic and environmental benefits. The technology emphasises the recovery of high-value compounds through ecological processes like microbial activity and plant uptake, presenting a cost-effective, low-energy alternative to conventional wastewater treatment systems.

Vice Chancellor Prof Jagadish K Patnaik highlighted the urgency of such innovation, citing the global burden of wastewater from domestic, agricultural, and industrial sources. “Traditional treatment methods focus solely on pollutant removal. We are missing out on opportunities to recover critical resources. This research fills that gap,” he said.

Key innovations from the study include hybrid systems that combine microbial fuel cells with algae-based treatments, constructed wetlands, and mechanisms to capture emerging contaminants such as microplastics. These systems are designed to be modular, scalable, and suitable for rural and peri-urban settings, where decentralised, low-cost treatment options are most needed.

The research emphasises not just environmental cleanup but integration with national initiatives on sanitation, water reuse, and climate resilience. By framing wastewater treatment as part of a circular economy, it aligns with India's broader goals for sustainability and resource efficiency.

While the technology has shown promise in laboratory conditions, Prof Sharma noted that the next phase involves real-world pilot projects. “We need to collaborate with local communities and industry stakeholders to implement decentralised treatment units and conduct long-term studies on their performance and economic viability,” he said.