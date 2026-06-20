Nagaland University researchers join global dialogue on future of work at World Bank Summit

Four research scholars from Nagaland University represented the institution as Online Youth Delegates at the 13th World Bank Group Youth Summit 2026, contributing to global discussions on employment, innovation, and sustainable development.

The summit, held on June 11–12 in Washington, D.C., USA, with virtual participation from across the world, was organised under the theme “FutureWorks: Designing Jobs for the Digital Age.” The event focused on four major areas of transformation—jobs, education, skills, and entrepreneurship—and brought together young researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and development practitioners to deliberate on building inclusive and sustainable employment opportunities.

Representing Nagaland University were Ms. Swarnanjali Ghosh, Ms. Manisha Senapati, Mr. Anish Sunwar, and Ms. Kezevinuo Nguzhu, all research scholars from the Department of Rural Development and Planning. Their participation followed a competitive online selection process, with applications shortlisted by the organisers on the basis of academic credentials and curriculum vitae.

The summit provided participants with an opportunity to engage with international perspectives on the future of work and examine how emerging ideas could inform research and development initiatives in their home regions.

Speaking on the achievement, Prof. Jayanta Choudhury, Head of the Department of Rural Development and Planning at Nagaland University, said that participation in international platforms enables young researchers to gain exposure to global development issues and broaden their academic outlook.

He stated that such experiences strengthen researchers’ capacity to contribute to evidence-based policy and practice at local, national, and international levels, adding that the department remains committed to encouraging scholars to participate in global academic and development forums that foster knowledge exchange, innovation, and leadership for sustainable rural transformation.

Reflecting on the experience, research scholar Anish Sunwar described the summit as an insightful and enriching platform that provided valuable perspectives on innovation, digital employment, and youth leadership. He noted that interactions with participants and experts from different countries expanded his understanding of global challenges and opportunities.

Research scholars Kezevinuo Nguzhu and Manisha Senapati said the summit encouraged them to explore new opportunities in sustainable development and highlighted entrepreneurship as an important avenue for Nagaland to promote innovation, generate local employment, and support long-term economic growth.

Swarnanjali Ghosh emphasised the relevance of digital jobs and entrepreneurship for Nagaland, stating that such opportunities could create new livelihood avenues for young people and contribute to sustainable rural development. She added that the summit underscored the importance of digital skills and innovation in shaping the future of work.

The scholars said one of the key outcomes of their participation was a deeper understanding of how technology and innovation can support sustainable job creation and strengthen rural development efforts.

The 13th edition of the World Bank Group Youth Summit also focused on education and skills development, entrepreneurship, agriculture, development finance, and challenges in fragile settings. The platform enabled youth delegates to exchange ideas, showcase innovations, and contribute to global conversations on creating inclusive and sustainable economic opportunities.

Nagaland University, the only Central University in the state, was established under an Act of Parliament in 1989 and became operational in 1994. The university currently operates campuses at Lumami, Kohima, and Medziphema, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes across multiple disciplines.