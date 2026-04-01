Nagaland University study flags rapid environmental degradation in Kohima, calls for urgent policy action

A comprehensive geospatial study led by Nagaland University has revealed significant environmental degradation in Nagaland’s Kohima district, underlining growing ecological vulnerabilities driven by rapid land-use changes, climate variability and seismic instability.

The research, conducted in collaboration with PNG Government PG College, Ramnagar, Nainital, deployed advanced Geographic Information System (GIS) modelling and remote sensing techniques to assess long-term environmental changes in the North East Hill (NEH) region. The findings offer a detailed scientific basis for environmental monitoring, climate resilience planning and sustainable development strategies across the fragile Himalayan landscape.

Published in December 2023 in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, the study examines the cumulative impact of both natural processes and anthropogenic pressures, including urbanisation, deforestation, shifting cultivation and climate change.

The study found that Kohima district has undergone substantial transformation over the past two decades. Natural landscapes—including forests, scrublands and water bodies—declined from 93.93 per cent to 81.86 per cent, while built-up areas, agricultural land and wasteland expanded due to increasing human activity.

Researchers also recorded a steady rise in average temperatures at a rate of approximately 0.13°C per year, alongside declining annual rainfall and fewer rainy days—trends that point to intensifying climate stress in the region.

The analysis further highlighted the district’s geological instability. Between 1982 and 2022, more than 1,100 seismic events were recorded in Kohima, averaging around 27 micro-earthquakes annually. These low-magnitude tremors, largely linked to tectonic faults and geological lineaments, contribute to slope instability, erosion and heightened landslide risks.

The region’s steep terrain, fragmented geology and ongoing seismotectonic activity make it particularly susceptible to natural hazards, including floods, landslides and extreme weather events.

Using an integrated GIS database modelling system, the researchers analysed environmental change across three key modules—Geodiversity Informatics, Land Use Informatics and Climate Informatics. This multi-dimensional framework enabled the assessment of interconnected variables such as geological structures, vegetation cover, rainfall patterns, temperature shifts and ecological habitats.

The study identifies three major forms of degradation affecting the region: geodiversity degradation, ecological degradation and climatic degradation. These overlapping stressors are increasing the likelihood of geohydrological hazards, with implications for ecosystems, agriculture and human settlements.

Vice-Chancellor Jagadish K. Patnaik said the study provides “valuable insights for policymakers, planners and stakeholders,” enabling informed decision-making for sustainable development and environmental management in the North East Hill region.

Echoing the urgency, M. S. Rawat emphasised that the region is undergoing “alarming and threatening conditions” due to accelerated land degradation and climate change impacts. He called for the adoption of robust geospatial technologies and action-oriented environmental management strategies to mitigate risks.

Co-author Khrieketouno Belho noted that the socio-economic and demographic fabric of the region is highly vulnerable to climate change, particularly in the context of monsoon-related hazards.

Supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Nagaland University’s Non-NET Fellowship programme, the research provides a comprehensive framework for evidence-based planning in environmentally sensitive regions. The findings are expected to inform climate adaptation strategies and sustainable land management practices not only in Nagaland but across the wider Indian Himalayan region.

Established under an Act of Parliament in 1989, Nagaland University remains the only central university in the state, with campuses at Lumami, Kohima and Medziphema, and affiliations with 76 colleges across Nagaland.