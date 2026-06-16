Nagaland University study highlights role of indigenous knowledge in sustainable agriculture

A study conducted by Nagaland University has highlighted the continued relevance of indigenous knowledge systems in sustaining terrace farming practices among the Angami Naga community, with implications for food security and sustainable agriculture.

In a statement, the central university said the research underscores how ecological indicators, cultural traditions and community-based practices are deeply integrated into agricultural planning in the hill regions of Nagaland.

The study found that terrace cultivation among the Angami Nagas is sustained through a harmonious combination of ecological practices, social cooperation and traditional knowledge systems passed down through generations.

According to the university, the findings provide valuable insights into soil and water management techniques developed by the community over time, as well as the use of natural indicators such as plant flowering cycles, bird behaviour and insect activity to guide farming decisions.

The research, published in a Sage journal, is based on doctoral work conducted by Ketekhoto Neihu under the supervision of Srikanth Yamsani, Assistant Professor at the Tribal Research Centre, Department of Sociology, Nagaland University.

Vice-Chancellor Jagadish Kumar Patnaik said the study demonstrates how traditional knowledge continues to support agricultural productivity, ecological balance and community resilience in the region.

“At a time when the world is seeking sustainable and climate-resilient agricultural solutions, such research underscores the relevance of indigenous knowledge systems,” he said, adding that such systems should be documented, preserved and further studied.

He noted that unlike earlier studies focused mainly on technical aspects of terrace farming, the present research examines the broader social and cultural knowledge systems underpinning agricultural practices.

Lead researcher Srikanth Yamsani said farmers continue to align agricultural activities with natural cycles, including plant bloom times, animal behaviour and seasonal indicators.

He, however, also pointed to emerging challenges such as changing rainfall patterns and climate variability affecting traditional farming systems.

The university said the findings may also inform development policies to ensure that modern interventions do not disrupt culturally sensitive agricultural practices, while supporting sustainable rural livelihoods.