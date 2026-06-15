Nagaland University study highlights role of indigenous knowledge in sustaining Angami terrace farming

A study conducted by Nagaland University has highlighted how indigenous knowledge continues to play a central role in sustaining terrace farming practices among the Angami Naga community, offering valuable lessons for sustainable agriculture and long-term food security.

The research provides fresh insights into the traditional ecological knowledge systems that underpin terrace cultivation among the Angami Nagas, moving beyond earlier studies that largely focused on technical aspects of the practice. The findings underline the importance of integrating indigenous agricultural knowledge into broader development and sustainability frameworks.

According to the researchers, the study contributes to ongoing national efforts aimed at strengthening food security and promoting sustainable agricultural systems. It also points to the need for development policies that are sensitive to local cultural practices and do not unintentionally disrupt traditional farming methods.

North-East India is known for its diverse agricultural traditions shaped by varied agro-climatic conditions and deeply rooted indigenous practices. While shifting cultivation remains the predominant agricultural method in Nagaland due to its hilly terrain, the Angami Nagas have maintained a long-standing tradition of terrace cultivation that has evolved over generations.

The findings, published in a Web of Science and Scopus-indexed journal by SAGE Publishing, are based on doctoral research conducted by research scholar Ketekhoto Neihu under the supervision of Dr. Srikanth Yamsani, Assistant Professor at the Tribal Research Centre under the Department of Sociology, Nagaland University.

Nagaland University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jagadish Kumar Patnaik said the research demonstrates how traditional wisdom continues to support agricultural productivity, ecological balance, and community resilience in the hill landscapes of Nagaland.

He noted that the sustainability of Angami terrace cultivation is rooted in the integration of ecological practices, social cooperation, and cultural traditions. He added that as global attention increasingly turns towards climate-resilient agricultural models, indigenous knowledge systems offer important lessons that merit documentation, preservation, and wider recognition.

Prof. Patnaik further said the study reveals the sophisticated methods of soil and water management developed by the Angami community over generations, along with the use of ecological indicators in agricultural planning and the strong cultural values embedded in farming practices. He described indigenous knowledge as a living system that continues to contribute to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

The research found that traditional farming practices among the Angami community continue to emphasise soil conservation, water management, and organic cultivation. Terrace fields are constructed using indigenous techniques that help reduce soil erosion and maximise efficient water use, while continued reliance on organic inputs reflects environmental and public health considerations.

Lead researcher Dr. Srikanth Yamsani said the study found that Angami farmers continue to align agricultural activities with natural cycles and environmental cues. Practices such as planting, transplanting, and harvesting are guided by indicators including flowering patterns, bird behaviour, and insect activity.

At the same time, the study notes that these traditional systems face emerging challenges from changing rainfall patterns and climate variability. The researchers emphasised that the adaptive capacity embedded within indigenous knowledge systems remains critical for maintaining agricultural resilience.

The study concludes that agriculture within the Angami community extends beyond economic activity and remains deeply embedded in cultural and social life. The findings indicate opportunities for developing sustainable agricultural models that combine scientific approaches with traditional knowledge systems in Nagaland and other regions facing similar environmental and developmental challenges.