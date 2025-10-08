Nagaland unveils plan for climate-resilient, accountable healthcare system

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, on October 7, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to building a robust and resilient healthcare system capable of addressing emerging challenges such as demographic shifts, disease transitions, and the impacts of climate change.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Health Financing Forum for Cross-State Learning in the Northeast Region, jointly organised by the Nagaland government and the World Bank, Zeliang said the state was focusing on preventive and primary healthcare, strengthening referral systems, and improving hospital management.

He stressed that effective health financing was not only about raising resources but also about their efficient utilisation. “Health, being one of the most crucial components of human development, requires a holistic approach that connects infrastructure, manpower, financing, and governance,” Zeliang said.

Lauding the World Bank’s Result-Based Financing (RBF) model, he noted that it had brought measurable improvements in accountability and performance in healthcare delivery. “Through RBF, healthcare facilities are now being incentivised for achieving measurable outcomes, thereby enhancing transparency and efficiency in financial management,” he added.



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Zeliang called on all Northeastern states to embrace innovation and collaborative strategies tailored to the region’s unique socio-geographical realities. He urged stakeholders to work collectively to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure and ensure financial protection for vulnerable populations.

The two-day forum aims to promote cross-state learning among policymakers, health professionals, and experts to strengthen health financing mechanisms in the region.

During the event, Zeliang also released the FinHealth Assessment Report, which offers a detailed analysis of the region’s health financing landscape and suggests reforms for greater efficiency and equity.

Marion Cros, Senior Health Specialist at the World Bank, commended the Northeastern states for their innovative approaches to overcoming healthcare challenges. She highlighted that states like Nagaland and Mizoram have introduced universal health insurance schemes to reduce financial burdens, while Assam and Meghalaya are piloting results-based payment systems to strengthen primary healthcare.