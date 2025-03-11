The Nagaland Directorate of Technical Education has urged the All Sümi Students' Union (SKK) to call off its protest over the introduction of a civil engineering degree at Khelhoshe Polytechnic, Atoizu, assuring them that their concerns are being addressed.

In an official statement, the department emphasized its commitment to implementing the Cabinet decision on the issue. A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, was held on March 10, 2025, to discuss the matter.

Following deliberations, the Chief Minister has directed the department to hold a consultative meeting with all stakeholders on March 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM in the Directorate of Technical Education’s Conference Hall. The meeting will be chaired by the Hon’ble MLA & Advisor for Transport & Technical Education.

The government has invited SKK to participate in the discussions to find a constructive solution for the welfare of the state’s technical students. Meanwhile, the SKK has been requested to call off its ongoing protest in light of the upcoming dialogue.



Also Read: Stakeholders urge Nagaland govt to upgrade Khelhoshe Polytechnic to Engineering College

The demand for the upgradation of Khelhoshe Polytechnic, Atoizu (KPA), into a full-fledged engineering college has resurfaced, with stakeholders urging the Nagaland government to expedite the long-pending transition.

In a formal representation addressed to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, representatives from various organizations highlighted the institution’s rich legacy and its critical role in shaping skilled professionals since its establishment in 1972.

Despite the potential and past assurances, KPA remains limited to diploma-level education, forcing students to seek engineering degrees outside the state, causing financial strain on families and contributing to brain drain.

The representation also recalled a Nagaland Cabinet decision from December 17, 2007, which had approved the introduction of a Civil Engineering Degree Course at KPA, followed by a resolution for its upgradation to an engineering college. However, the decision has remained unimplemented for over a decade.