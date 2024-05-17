The Kohima Forest Division, under the National Clean Air Programme, has inaugurated a vertical garden at the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK). This innovative initiative aims to enhance the air quality and overall ambiance of the healthcare facility.

During the inauguration ceremony, Chief Conservator of Forest, Supongnukshi, from the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, commended the medical team at NHAK for their dedicated services to the people of the state. He emphasized the importance of external factors, such as a healthy environment and pleasant surroundings, in aiding the recovery of patients.

The Chief Forest Conservator said good and healthy environment with good surroundings are important factors for recovery of the patients. He expressed confidence that the installation of the vertical garden would contribute to improving the air quality and enhancing the overall ambiance of the facility.

Dr Sendimeren Aonok, the Managing Director of NHAK, lauded the efforts of all those involved in conceptualising and executing the vertical garden project. He highlighted the potential benefits of this initiative in creating a more conducive environment for patients and visitors alike