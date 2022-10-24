Councils of four villages under Peren district in Nagaland on October 23 refuted claims made by Senior Citizens’ Association Nagaland (SCAN) that the NSCN (IM) Hebron camp was within the Ntangki National Park, and ‘some arrangements’ were being made to rehabilitate the NSCN (IM) cadres inside the park post Naga solution.

The Beisumpui village provided the area for the Ntangki National Park, although the Old Jalukie village, the original landowner, is in charge of the NSCN (IM) Hebron camp, according to the local councils.

The statement claimed that the relocation took place at the former Forest Colony of the Forest department, beyond the purview of the national park, and that T Aochuba, the park's director, confirmed this fact.

One of the Ntangki National Park security force camps, according to the statement, is under Beisumpuikam village's jurisdiction, while the other camps are located inside the national park.

Additionally, it stated that there was a contract and stipulation that in the case that the NSCN (IM) left the Hebron camp, the original proprietors, Jalukiekam and Jalukie villages, would take back possession of the property.

Therefore, the news release continued, "saying that Hebron camp is within Ntangki National Park is either ignorantly misinterpreted or purposely stated, in order to deprive the Jalukiekam village of taking back possession of the area in which Hebron camp is currently set up."

The village councils of Beisumpui and Old Jalukie might also be contacted for more information, it was noted.