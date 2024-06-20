Additional Deputy Commissioner & Return Officer of Wokha, K. FurhesieNyuwi on June 20 clarified crucial details regarding the upcoming electoral process. Addressing all concerned parties, Nyuwi stated the specific role of the Voters Information Slip (VIS), cautioning that it is solely intended to inform electors about their election status and should not be mistaken for a valid identification document for polling station access or voting.

Highlighting the stringent requirements laid down by the State Election Commission, Nyuwi said that to cast their votes, electors must present one of several specified identification documents. These include an Indian Passport, Driving License, Aadhar card, Service ID issued by state or central government entities, as well as documents from public undertakings, public limited companies, and more.

"It is imperative that electors bring one of these specified identification documents," stated Nyuwi , "No other form of ID card will be accepted at the polling stations."