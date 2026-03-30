Nagaland warns against fake weather advisory, flags misleading map

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority under the Home Department has issued a public advisory cautioning citizens against the circulation of misleading weather-related information on social media.

In an official press release, the authority noted that a graphic titled “Nagaland Weather Advisory: March 25–29” has been widely shared online using NSDMA data but featuring an incorrectly generated district map. The authority clarified that while parts of the weather information may have been sourced from official data, the visual representation and district mapping were inaccurate and do not reflect the official assessment.

NSDMA stated that such altered or unofficial content constitutes misinformation and could lead to confusion regarding risk areas and public safety preparedness. It urged citizens to refrain from creating, sharing, or forwarding unverified materials and to rely only on official communication channels for authentic updates.

The authority also encouraged the public to use the Safer Nagaland App for real-time alerts and verified weather updates.

The advisory was issued by Sentiwapang Aier, Secretary to the Government of Nagaland, for public awareness and strict compliance.