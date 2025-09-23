Nagaland: Wazeho mini cement plant back on track, COPU lauds trial production

The Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU), chaired by Dr. Sukhato A. Sema, conducted a two-day study tour on 17th and 18th September to assess the status of the Mini Cement Plant (MCP) at Wazeho.

The inspection team included Committee Member Dr. Neisatuo Mero, special invitee MLA and Advisor for New & Renewable Energy Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe, and officials from the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The Committee carried out a physical inspection of two projects—the 150 TPD Mini Cement Plant (MCP) and the Decorative & Dimensional Stone Plant (DDSP). During the visit, NSMDCL officials informed that the MCP had been leased to M/S Ramung Enterprises for a 30-year period, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on 12th November 2024. While repairs and renovation of old machinery were completed, officials stated that trial production could not commence in October due to adverse weather conditions.

The Committee was informed that the local lime deposit is among the finest in the North-East, enabling production of 43-grade quality cement. A demonstration of cement production was showcased, while the DDSP was found fully operational, producing interlocking bricks and hollow block bricks.



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Discussions also highlighted the potential of declared inland waterways, which could facilitate marketing of cement products to neighbouring countries, including Burma and other Southeast Asian markets.

The Committee emphasised the importance of establishing an Administration Office at Wazeho, noting that it would enhance business operations, improve resource management, provide employment opportunities for locals, and support entrepreneurship.

Overall, COPU expressed satisfaction with the arrangements for trial production of 43-grade cement by M/S Ramung Enterprises and the operations of the DDSP. Appreciation was conveyed to MLA and Advisor Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe, district and police officials, the Department of Geology & Mining, and NSMDCL for logistical support. The Committee also thanked the Chief Minister for backing the revival of the MCP to generate state revenue and acknowledged the Speaker of the NLA for permitting the study tour.