The Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs), led by N Kitovi Zhimomi, on Monday reaffirmed that the “Agreed Position” is clear, unambiguous, and not misleading.

The group emphasized that the Government of India has recognized the “historical and political rights of the Nagas” to determine their future in accordance with their distinct identity while considering “contemporary political realities”.

The WC NNPGs’ statement comes in response to the NSCN (IM)’s recent remarks comparing the “Agreed Position” with the “Framework Agreement.” While refraining from making direct comparisons, WC NNPGs criticized the Framework Agreement, signed on August 3, 2015, for its opening assertion that the Indo-Naga political conflict is "about six decades old." The group described this as a betrayal of thousands of Nagas who had sacrificed their lives before 1955.

It further accused NSCN (IM) of disregarding key historical milestones, such as the Naga Plebiscite of 1951 and the declaration of Naga independence on August 14, 1947—events that predate the Framework Agreement by several decades.



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According to WC NNPGs, the Framework Agreement acknowledges an understanding and appreciation of India’s system but fails to address critical issues like the Naga flag, constitution, and territorial integration. Instead, it speaks of “shared sovereignty” and “contemporary reality,” with no clear definition of sovereignty in its competency clause. The group questioned the whereabouts of this competency and why it has not been made public.

The Working Committee also alleged that NSCN (IM) has overlooked vital historical facts and pointed out that the 1951 plebiscite was not participated in by any Naga tribes from Manipur. It claimed that the Framework Agreement, signed before the Agreed Position, omitted discussions on freedom, independence, and the integration of Naga-inhabited areas, effectively sidelining these crucial issues.

Urging all peace-loving Nagas to carefully examine both documents, WC NNPGs called for a clear and informed understanding of the differences between the Agreed Position and the Framework Agreement.