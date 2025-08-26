Nagaland to experience thunderstorms, heavy rain; authorities issue safety advisory

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued a weather advisory for the state from August 27 to 30, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to heavy rainfall in several districts.

According to the NSDMA, districts including Kohima, Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon, Peren, Phek, Shamator, Tseminyu, Tuensang, and Wokha will experience moderate intermittent rainfall on August 30, while lowland and foothill districts such as Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli remain vulnerable to waterlogging and flash floods.

Authorities have advised residents to take precautionary measures to safeguard life and property. Key recommendations include keeping valuables in safe lockers, evacuating low-lying areas if instructed, avoiding contact with floodwater, disconnecting electrical appliances, and ensuring drinking water is boiled or treated.

The NSDMA has also urged all District Disaster Management Authorities and line departments to remain on high alert during the monsoon period. Residents facing emergencies are advised to contact the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at toll-free number 1070.

Dr. Johnny Ruangmei, Joint Chief Executive Officer of NSDMA, emphasized the importance of public vigilance and timely action to minimize risk during the forecast period.