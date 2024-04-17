The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued weather updates for the upcoming days.

It predicts light to heavy rainfall, expected to be widespread across Nagaland.

This rainfall may be accompanied by other pre-monsoon activities such as lightning, thunderstorms, and squally winds, expected to last until the 21st of April 2024.

From the 19th to the 23rd of April 2024, the districts of Chumoukedima, Dimapur, Jalukie, Noklak, Kohima, Mon, Peren, Phek, Shamator, Tseminyu, and Zunhboto may witness partly cloudy moderate rainfall.



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However, heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Longleng, Mokokchung, Tuensang, and Wokha during the same period.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in the state are expected to vary between 15°C and 41°C respectively.

The NSDMA, Home Department urges the public to exercise caution and adhere to safety measures issued earlier.

The NSDMA also requests all District Disaster Management Authorities and other line departments to stay alert to handle any eventualities, prioritising the saving of lives and properties.