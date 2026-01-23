Nagaland welcomes Centre’s decision declaring Tizu–Zungki as National Waterway-101

Nagaland Minister K G Kenye on January 23 welcomed the Centre’s decision to declare the Tizu–Zungki river as National Waterway-101, terming it a significant step towards improving inland water transport and regional connectivity in the state.

Kenye made the remarks during the third Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC) meeting held in Kochi, Kerala, where he expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Inland Waterways Authority of India for the move. He highlighted that the declaration would open new avenues for transportation and economic development in Nagaland.

Stating that the state shares close proximity with the India–Myanmar border, Kenye urged the Inland Waterways Authority of India to implement the project with sincerity, noting its potential to enhance cross-border trade and connectivity with Southeast Asian countries.

The minister underlined the need for a seamless and cost-effective transportation system and said inland waterways would play a crucial role in strengthening connectivity across Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, while also boosting regional economic growth and providing support to local industries.

During the meeting, Kenye also submitted proposals for extending inland waterways from Lakhimpur in Assam to Nagaland through the Barak river, aimed at further integrating the state into the national waterways network.

He informed that a formal representation has been submitted to the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, seeking comprehensive development of waterbodies in Nagaland.

The minister was accompanied at the meeting by Robert Longchar, Commissioner and Secretary (Transport), and Thomas Y. Kutsamrong, Deputy General Manager, Nagaland State Transport.