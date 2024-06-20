The statehood foundation day of West Bengal was celebrated with great enthusiasm and cultural fervor at Dr. Imkongliba Ao Hall, Raj Bhavan, Kohima. The event, held on June 20, 2024, saw a gathering of dignitaries, students, and members of the Bengali community in Nagaland, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of West Bengal.

Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, he emphasized the importance of the event in celebrating the vibrant cultural history and heritage of West Bengal. He extended heartfelt greetings to the people of West Bengal who have made Nagaland their home, acknowledging their contribution to the cultural tapestry of the state through their songs, dances, and colorful expressions of Bengali culture.

"This celebration is a testament to the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, an initiative by the Government of India aimed at strengthening bonds and enriching our cultural fabric," Governor Ganesan stated. "It is during such occasions that we truly appreciate the incredible unity in diversity that defines India."

Governor Ganesan highlighted the immense contributions of West Bengal to India's cultural and intellectual landscape, citing luminaries such as Rabindranath Tagore, Amartya Sen, Satyajit Ray, and Swami Vivekananda. He praised the state's role in the nation's freedom struggle and its continued influence on the world stage.

The Governor also welcomed students and faculty from Don Bosco College, Kohima, underscoring the importance of cultural exchange in fostering mutual respect and appreciation for India's diverse traditions. "Your presence here symbolizes the bridging of cultures and the spirit of learning from one another," he said.

The celebration featured various cultural presentations by the Bengali community of Nagaland, showcasing the rich traditions of West Bengal. A notable highlight was a video presentation of a goodwill message from the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Commissioner & Secretary to Governor, Rajesh Soundararajan. Sudipta Kumar Dey, Development Officer of LIC of India and President of Durgabari, Kohima, delivered a speech on West Bengal's heritage. Advocate P.B. Paul of the Guwahati High Court, Kohima bench, also addressed the gathering briefly. The vote of thanks was delivered by Section Officer Jochule, marking the conclusion of the event.