Nagaland: Western Dzükou fire largely contained, authorities keep watch

The forest fire in Western Dzükou has been largely contained, with no active flames detected, though authorities have decided to continue monitoring the area as a precaution.

Deputy Commissioner Kohima B Henok Buchem, NCS, visited the fire-fighting base camp at Khonoma on December 15 along with SDO (Civil) Sechü-Zubza Imliakum, Nodal Officer Thejangulie Zao, District Commandant HG, CD & SDRF Wopenthung, and officials from the police, forest and fire emergency services.

During the briefing, Khonoma Youth representatives, SDRF personnel and other government agencies reported that an inspection team sent earlier found smoke emerging from burnt bushes but no active fire. The smoke was said to be under control, with Khonoma Youth volunteers, SDRF and Forest Department staff stationed at the site. Indian Air Force helicopters were deployed, using Bambi buckets to suppress and contain residual smoke. As a safety measure, Western Dzükou has been temporarily closed to the public.

Khonoma Youth leaders thanked all agencies involved for their support during the crisis, noting that volunteer-led rescue and response efforts were possible due to prior training organised by the Angami Youth Organisation and conducted by the SDRF. The adviser of the Khonoma Youth Organisation also acknowledged the role of the Deputy Commissioner, in his capacity as chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, for effective coordination of the operation, describing it as a successful example of disaster response.

While the helicopter crew from Kharagpur, along with youth volunteers and SDRF teams, expressed confidence that the situation was under control, officials agreed to send another trekking team to Western Dzükou the following day to reassess ground conditions. Buchem commended the collective effort and particularly praised the commitment and compassion shown by the people of Khonoma.

Earlier, an aerial survey of the Western and Southern Dzükou areas was conducted by Adviser NSDMA & NRE Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe, Deputy Commissioner Buchem, Nodal Officer Thejangulie Zao and Assistant Manager (Response and Communication) NSDMA Rendemo Shitio to assess the overall fire situation.