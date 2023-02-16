Temjen Imna Along, the Minister of Nagaland, took to Twitter to share a photo of his helicopter journey.

Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Nagaland, routinely tweets entertaining and intriguing material. His posts provide insight into his thoughts on current topics while also exhibiting his sense of humour.

Along's amusing post about the helicopter he is riding this morning has piqued the interest of internet users. After reading the tweet, you're certain to smile.

The minister shared an image of the helicopter, which has something written on its stairs. He wrote in the caption that "when the pilot came to know that next Trip is for Imna Along. Zoom in and see what's written on the stair."

Also Read: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has a message for people on February 14, “Hail Singles”

If you zoom in on the image, you will see that it says "one person at a time."

Nagaland BJP state president Temjen Imna Along is one such politician who never shy away from sharing his witty side on social media platforms. Internet’s favourite, Along has now sent a message for all the singles out there, who are spending yet another year of singlehood on February 14.

The Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs wrote, "Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Hail singles!"