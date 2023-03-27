Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on March 27 said that the state will weaken if further divided.

The Nagaland Chief Minister was speaking on the floor of the House during its first Budget session on March 27 in the state Legislative Assembly.

He also that the government is committed to an early solution to the Naga political issue and hence urges all to unite.

Speaking on the issue of Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) demand, Rio said, ''The state will weaken if it is divided further. The region has a great potential for progress''.

He further urged the Central government to extend a special package for the development in the eastern region of Nagaland.

CM Rio presented the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 on March 27 and it is the first budget session of the Rio government under his 5th term as the state’s Chief Minister.

Reiterating the stand that the government always stands for unity, Rio urged all to work for a unified solution instead of any further bifurcation.

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