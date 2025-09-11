Nagaland wins global recognition for organic farming initiatives

Nagaland has received the Distinguished Holistic Organic Developments Award 2025 at the Organic Festa Asia, held in Shanghai, China, from September 3 to 5. The event, organised by IFOAM-Organics Asia in partnership with Messe Düsseldorf, highlighted the state’s efforts in promoting sustainable farming and organic produce.

The award was accepted on behalf of the state by officials from the Departments of Industries & Commerce and Horticulture. It acknowledged Nagaland’s progress under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for the Northeast Region (MOVCDNER) and ongoing state-led initiatives to strengthen organic agriculture.

Entrepreneur and organic farming advocate Lanuakum Imchen played a pivotal role in securing this recognition. Founder of Cold Mountain Organics and head of multiple organic initiatives in food processing, marketing, and farmer welfare, Imchen also serves as Director of Cooperation and Networking (India) for IFOAM-Organics Asia and Co-Chair of the Young Organics Global Network.

Nagaland has taken significant steps to align with global organic movements. Under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s leadership, the state signed an MoU to join the Asian Local Governments for Organic Agriculture (ALGOA) in 2022, strengthening cooperation with international organic networks. Contributions from Nagaland Organic Konnect (NOK), led by Dr. Akali Sema with Imchen as a founding member, were instrumental in securing this membership.

The state has also partnered with Cold Mountain Organics through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to boost branding and marketing of organic food products. Officials from the Industries & Commerce Department recently represented Nagaland at the 3rd Organic Districts World Congress in Shanxi Province, China, further expanding its international engagement.

At Organic Festa Asia, Nagaland showcased its organic enterprises under the Nagaland India Pavilion. Participants included government departments, cooperatives, and youth-led organisations such as Cold Mountain Organic Farmers Welfare Foundation, YouthNet, Barn’s Vision Foundation, Agricool Refrigeration, and Ilandlo.

The 15-member delegation from Nagaland benefited from field visits and exposure trips arranged by IFOAM-Organics Asia, with subsidies provided to support entrepreneurs and exhibitors.