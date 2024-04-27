The indefinite shutter down called by the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) commenced on Friday, affecting normal life across five districts in Nagaland. Additionally, a one-day shutter down, spearheaded by the DCCIs of Chümoukedima, Niuland, Wokha, and Kohima, further disrupted business activities in these regions. However, the protests transpired peacefully, with no reported incidents.

The bustling markets in the affected districts were rendered desolate as businesses closed their shutters, demanding urgent intervention from the state government. Grievances included incessant taxation, intimidation, unwarranted summons, and harassment inflicted upon the business community by various Naga political groups (NPGs).

Although medical shops remained closed for the duration, the Nagaland Medical Dealers’ Association assured the resumption of normal operations from the following day. DCCI President Akashe Zhimomi conveyed the lack of response from the state government following a cabinet meeting, vowing to prolong the indefinite shutter down until assurances of trader safety are provided.

The one-day shutter down, organized by local trade bodies, saw cooperation from Chümoukedima, Niuland, Kohima, and Wokha districts. These bodies pledged support for DCCI's demands, emphasizing the need for government action against extortion and harassment faced by businesses.

Kohima Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) President Kezhazer Angami announced plans for a statewide indefinite shutdown, without exemptions for pharmacies, hotels, or bakeries. Angami highlighted the financial strain imposed by NPGs' fund collection activities, underscoring the necessity for public awareness and support.