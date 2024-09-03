The Wokha District Administration's Smart AI-based Assistant for Timely Help & Interface (SAATHI) WhatsApp Chatbot has been honoured with the "Gold Award" at the National Awards for e-Governance 2023-2024.

The award was presented on September 3 at the 27th National Conference on e-Governance in Mumbai by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

This achievement marks a historic first for Nagaland, as the Wokha SAATHI initiative becomes the state’s first project to receive a Gold Award in e-Governance.

The award was accepted by Ajit Kumar Ranjan IAS, Rohit Singh IAS, and Anuranjan Singh, a Mahatma Gandhi National Fellow (MGNF), who represented the Wokha District Administration. The SAATHI WhatsApp Chatbot, which consolidates over 40 services, serves as a one-stop platform for residents, facilitating easy access to essential government services.

The chatbot is a significant step forward in citizen engagement, offering timely assistance and a user-friendly interface that operates around the clock. It also plays a key role in proactive information campaigns, enabling two-way communication between the government and citizens.