Wokha farmer Yilobemo Erui has set a new Guinness World Record for the tallest coriander plant, measuring 2.77 meters.

The plant, which was grown organically without any fertilizers, has been officially recognized as the world's tallest by Guinness World Records.

Erui and his family expressed their gratitude for the collective effort that led to this achievement. He said that the recognition has brought pride not only to his village but also to the entire district and state.



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Earlier, a team of highly skilled artisans in West Bengal's Ranaghat, Nadia district, is on a mission to set a Guinness World Record by creating a 125-foot Durga idol for this year's Durga Puja celebrations.

Led by Abhiyan Sangh from Kamalpur village, the team works tirelessly, dedicating nearly 12 to 14 hours each day to craft the colossal figure using clay, straw, and bamboo.

This ambitious project aims to surpass last year's record set by a well-known club in Kolkata, which crafted an 88-foot Durga idol.

Unfortunately, the previous idol was damaged due to overcrowding in the pandal. To prevent such mishaps, the current team is using a fibre cast to enhance durability and reduce weight, ensuring the idol's safety during the festival.