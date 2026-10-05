Nagaland woman allegedly molested at Kolkata hotel while waiting to greet Brazil football team, man arrested

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested after he allegedly molested a woman from Nagaland at a five-star hotel in Kolkata, police said on Sunday, October 4.

The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Sunday at a luxury hotel on EM Bypass, where the woman had gone to greet the Brazilian football team, which was in the city for a match.

The woman, a resident of Dimapur, Nagaland, approached the Pragati Maidan police station and lodged a complaint following the alleged incident.

Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation, an officer said.

As part of the probe, police examined CCTV footage from the hotel. The woman subsequently identified the alleged accused, following which he was arrested from a room in the same hotel.

According to police, the accused is a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Further investigation into the incident is underway.