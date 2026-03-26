Nagaland woman found dead in Karnataka, diary points to alleged harassment

A 22-year-old woman from Nagaland was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district on March 25, prompting a police probe into alleged harassment mentioned in her personal diary.

The woman, identified as Linsula, was discovered hanging at her residence in Aravindnagar in Chikkamagaluru city. Police said she had been working at a local resort and was living in the area for employment.

Initial reports indicate that Linsula had spoken to a person identified as Kivishe Kinimi for about 30 minutes shortly before the incident. Investigators are examining the nature of that conversation as part of the inquiry.

A diary recovered from the room has emerged as a key piece of evidence. According to police sources, Linsula had written about two men, identified as Rajesh and Tejas, alleging that they had subjected her to sustained physical and mental harassment under the pretext of a relationship. The diary has been seized and sent for further examination.

A complaint has been filed at Basavanahalli police station by Lashila Inchugar, who is known to the deceased, naming Rajesh and Tejas and accusing them of harassing Linsula. Police have visited the scene, recorded statements, and begun a detailed investigation.

Officers said Linsula had been managing significant family responsibilities, including caring for her parents and supporting the household, even as she continued working amid the alleged harassment.

Her family in Nagaland has been informed, and further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.