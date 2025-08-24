Nagaland women clinch bronze at 38th National Tug of War Championship

Nagaland women on August 24 created history by clinching the Bronze medal in the 500 Kg Senior Women’s category at the 38th National Tug of War Championship, held at the Sai Baba Educational Complex, Shirdi, Maharashtra.

In their medal-deciding match, Team Nagaland defeated Uttar Pradesh convincingly, securing victory in both pulling rounds straight. This remarkable win marks Nagaland women’s maiden appearance in the national championship, a debut that ended with glory.

In a press statement, Team Manager Kuzhovesa Soho described the achievement as “a testimony of good things to come,” attributing the success to God’s blessings and expressing heartfelt gratitude to all who supported the team.

Soho extended special thanks to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who bore the entire expenses for the team’s participation. “Without his support, this dream would not have been possible,” Soho noted, while praying for abundant blessings on the Chief Minister for promoting youth with enthusiasm and zeal.

Acknowledgment was also given to Coach Vemele Thingo for his tireless efforts in guiding the players, and to NTWA President Dr. Er. Vekho Swuro for providing logistical support throughout the training journey.

The team also expressed deep gratitude to the people of Nagaland for their prayers and moral support, which they credited as a source of strength in shining at the national level.

The victorious team is scheduled to return home on August 27 morning, bringing with them pride and honor for the state.