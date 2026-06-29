Nagaland women's body demands speedy trial in sexual harassment case against IAS officer Reny Wilfred

The Yimkhiung Women's Organisation (YWO), Shamator headquarters, has submitted a representation to the Commissioner of Nagaland seeking expeditious trial and early delivery of justice in the sexual harassment case against IAS officer Reny Wilfred.

The representation, addressed to the Commissioner through the Deputy Commissioner of Shamator, expressed concern over the slow progress of the trial despite the seriousness of the allegations.

According to the YWO, the case pertains to allegations of serial sexual harassment and molestation involving one of its members and other women. The organisation referred to the criminal cases registered under Noklak Police Station and subsequently re-registered at the State Crime Police Station, Kohima, involving charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

In its representation, the organisation alleged that despite the gravity of the offences, the trial has progressed slowly, allowing the accused to remain at liberty while the victims continue to await justice.

The YWO stated that the prolonged delay has severely affected the victim's faith in the criminal justice system and has caused continued mental trauma and social stigma. It further expressed apprehension that delays in the proceedings could increase the possibility of witness intimidation and tampering with evidence, given the accused's influential position.

Describing sexual offences against women as heinous crimes, the organisation said that delayed justice erodes public confidence in the justice delivery system and emboldens perpetrators.

Appealing for immediate intervention, the YWO urged the Commissioner to take cognisance of the matter and ensure that the judicial process is expedited.

"The undersigned trust that your esteemed office, which has always stood for the safety and dignity of women and vulnerable sections of society, will take immediate cognisance of this matter and ensure that justice is not delayed," the representation stated.

The representation was signed by YWO president K. Ester.

There was no immediate response from the state government or the accused regarding the representation.

