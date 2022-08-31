The Nagaland Pradesh Youth Congress (NPYC) has demanded the state government to set up a SIT or inquiry commission to pursue the matter of the custodial death of late E Henveih Phom in Assam’s Sivasagar jail on August 21.

Forwarding a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, the NPYC has urged the state government to initiate action as there has been already mass rallies and protest into the custodial death and demanding justice for Henveih Phom.

Slamming the government for not taking any active action into the case, the NPYC mentions in its memorandum, “NPYC is appalled by the silence and indifferent attitude of the Government of Nagaland even on such a seriously burning situation for the last 10 days since the incident took place which has claimed the life of an innocent and potential youth of Nagaland.”

“The NPYC, as a body concerned with the welfare of the youth, has no option left but to remind the State government of its paramount responsibility to protect the lives of its citizens and secure justice whenever necessitated,” added NPYC in its communiqué.

Calling the incident barbaric and highly condemnable, the NPYC has further stated in the statement, “There can be no justification for custodial death and therefore the NPYC urges upon the State Government to immediately set up an SIT or inquiry commission to pursue the matter and to leave no stone unturned to bring the culprits to book and to secure justice, for the victim and his family at the earliest. The NPYC will continue to stand steadfast in solidarity with the Phom community in general and the bereaved family of Late Henveih Phom in particular.”

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Superintendent of Police in the Sivasagar district of Assam for an action taken report (ATR) regarding the alleged torture death of a Naga tribal man named E Henveih Phom on August 21.

Phom was allegedly tortured by police at Geleki police station in the Sivasagar district of Assam.

The Commission orders its Registry to send a copy of the complaint to the relevant authorities and requests a report on the actions taken within four weeks.

E Henveih Phom, who passed away, lived in Nagaland's Anaki-C village, which is in the Mokokchung district. On August 16, 2022, while on his route to Geleki, Assam, he and a woman were detained by the Assam Police.

Henveih Phom was taken into custody after his arrest. But five days later, he passed away under mysterious circumstances.

The victim's family claimed that he was killed as a result of the mistreatment he endured while being held at the Geleki police station.

Henveih was allegedly in good physical condition at the time of his arrest, according to the deceased's family.