A youth from Nagaland who was reportedly abducted in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur was located by the police on September 21.

As per a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) by Yanthungo Patton, Deputy CM, the youth man identified as Peyao Konyakhe had gone missing under the influence of drugs.

The youth identified as Peyao Konyak hails from Mon district in Nagaland and was working as a labourer at Victoria Veener Mills in the Thoubal district of Manipur.



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It is to be mentioned here that the manager of the mill has also reportedly filed an FIR in connection with the alleged abduction of the Nagaland youth.

Nagaland Deputy CM in his tweet wrote, “Had a telephonic conversation with the CM of Manipur Shri @NBirenSingh Ji. It has been learnt that Shri Peyao Konyak, who was previously reported missing, has been located. It has been learnt that he had gone missing under the influence of drugs.”

Had a telephonic conversation with the CM of Manipur Shri @NBirenSingh Ji. It has been learnt that Shri Peyao Konyak, who was previously reported missing, has been located. It has been learnt that he had gone missing under the influence of drugs. He has been admitted to a… pic.twitter.com/Ri04jX2ueR — Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) September 21, 2023

The man has been admitted to a rehabilitation centre for the necessary care and support.