The Zeliangrong Youth Organisation Nagaland (ZYON) has voiced strong discontent over complaints against government officials and teachers accused of neglecting their duties. The organization demands that these officials be held accountable and that stringent actions be taken to address these grievances.

In a recent press release, ZYON highlighted its deep frustration based on numerous complaints and eyewitness accounts regarding officials and teachers who have failed to fulfill their responsibilities. ZYON emphasized the importance of government officials upholding their duty to serve the public interest, noting that neglect of these responsibilities erodes public trust and hampers community progress and development.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma raises alarm over rise in Muslim population, increased infiltration through Assam, Bengal

Reports indicate that some officials have been consistently absent from their offices despite repeated appeals from various civil society organizations. These appeals have been blatantly disregarded, leaving the issues unresolved.

Moreover, ZYON has raised serious concerns about government school teachers who have allegedly appointed proxy replacements through mutual agreements with certain village and town leaders. This practice jeopardizes the future of students who are left in the care of unqualified individuals, compromising their education and well-being.

ZYON has firmly stated that officials neglecting their duties, along with locals complicit in these activities, must be held accountable. Neglect of duty is considered a severe offense, and ZYON warns that these issues will not be overlooked. The organization has decided to conduct surprise inspections to ensure the well-being of the community.