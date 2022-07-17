Nagaland's first medical college, which is set to open in the state capital of Kohima, is expected to be renamed the Nagaland Institute of Medical Science and Research.

About 60% of the infrastructure work of the college has already been completed.

The Government of India had approved a grant of Rs 189 crore for the first medical college in the state on the basis of a 2014 Project Report.

Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said the issues related to manpower and other requirements of the medical college is to be resolved.

Building construction is already 60% complete and 60 posts have been created for the faculty.

Phom said he hoped the academic year could start at the medical college from next year.

The minister said issues related to the medical college under construction have been discussed at length and issues like preliminary work, type of tender, and manpower for technical work have been taken up in a timely manner.

“The construction work of the college has made great progress recently,” Nagaland Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr K Vikato Kinimi told reporters.

The government has already given strict directives to the departmental engineers to complete the work of the medical college by November 2022.

It needs mention here that the construction of the medical college has been delayed due to issues related to and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical college is expected to start its first academic year by June/July next year and 100 students will have the opportunity to enroll.

Nagaland Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr. K Vikato Kinimi said 16 candidates have already applied for the post of director of the medical college.

Meanwhile, 60 categories of posts have been created, which is a requirement for obtaining a letter of permission from the National Medical Commission (NMC).