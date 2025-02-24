Nagaland's Watershed Campaign, a 20-day mass outreach programme to create awareness about watershed development activities in the state, concluded in Zunheboto district on February 24.

The programme, organised by the Union Ministry of Land Resources and the state's Department of Land Resources, covered four districts.

Besides Zunheboto, the three other districts are Kohima where the campaign began on February 5, Wokha and Mokokchung.

Addressing a gathering, Assistant Inspector of Land Resources, Roselyn Chishi, said the programme was held under the Watershed Development Component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana areas across 27 states and two Union Territories.

The campaign aimed to achieve a 'community-driven approach which needs to be adopted for implementation of watershed projects, as per guidelines, and also galvanise the implementation machinery at field level, Chishi said.

Local community members and youths took part in the programme on a voluntary basis, she added.

The concluding day of the campaign covered five villages - Asukiqa, Ghokimi, Kitami, Tsaphimi and Puneboqa.

On the occasion, people took land and water conservation oaths and participated in folk songs and dances.