Nagaland's 72nd Phom Student Conference Sports Meet concluded on January 17, with a final football match, held at the public ground in Longleng. The exhilarating match marked the culmination of a week filled with passion, determination, and sportsmanship.

The event brought together students from across the region to compete in various sports, celebrating unity through athletic excellence.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by B. Bangtick Phom, MLA and Chairman of the District Planning and Development Board, Longleng.

Phom addressed the gathering and commended the participants for their unwavering dedication and sportsmanship.

He also emphasised the importance of such events in fostering teamwork, discipline, and the holistic development of students.

As the event came to a close, participants and spectators reflected on the spirit of unity and healthy competition that defined the 72nd Phom Student Conference Sports Meet.

The sports meet demonstrated the transformative power of sports in inspiring the younger generation and uniting communities.