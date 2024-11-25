Rising star Andrea Kevichusa, hailing from Nagaland, has teamed up with global K-pop phenomenon NewJeans for an imaginative new Coca-Cola commercial filmed in Seoul. The Filmfare Award winner shared her excitement on Instagram, describing the experience as "surreal."

The creative advertisement features Kevichusa studying at her desk, surrounded by NewJeans memorabilia. In a whimsical twist, posters and merchandise of the five-member girl group magically come to life, with the K-pop stars reaching for Coca-Cola bottles through the screen.

Shot in a minimalist setting, the commercial showcases 23-year-old Kevichusa in casual attire – a black and white t-shirt paired with a short bob haircut accented by a pink hair clip. The ad culminates with the actor taking a refreshing sip of the beverage.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in cross-cultural advertising, bringing together the Nagaland-born actor, who made waves with her debut in the 2022 film "Anek," and NewJeans, one of South Korea's most promising young girl groups managed by HYBE's sub-label ADOR.

The commercial successfully bridges the growing connection between Indian and Korean entertainment industries, featuring NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein alongside the breakthrough Indian talent