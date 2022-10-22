The 'Against Corruption and Unabated Taxation' organisation (ACAUT) of Nagaland has urged the 2 search committee members to immediately appoint the rightful Lokayukta at the earliest and implement the Lokayukta in letter and spirit.

ACAUT has also demanded the restoration of State Vigilance Commission should be restored at the earliest to look into mounting corruption cases pertaining to the government servants for befitting disciplinary actions against the erring officials.

Slamming the government for keeping the seat of Lokayukta vacant for almost two years, the ACAUT stated in a press statement, "The Nagaland Lokayukta Act, 2017 was duly given assent by the Honourable Governor of Nagaland on December 21, 2017 after ACAUT led a series of petitions, public rally resolution, agitations, walkathon from Dimapur to Kohima and finally a hunger strike outside the Nagaland Civil Secretariat. Following this, on January 31, 2018, the Nagaland Gazette issued a notification publishing the Nagaland Lokayukta Act, 2017. ACAUT along with various civil society organizations pressured for the appointment of Lokayukta and thereafter the first Lokayukta of Nagaland, Justice Uma Nath Singh was sworn in on February 22, 2019, but was prematurely asked to step down by the Supreme Court after 2 years in office on February 5, 2020. Then the UDA Government appointed the Upa-Lokayukta to take charge of the Lokayukta which as per the rules should not exceed 6 months and expired on 5th August 2021. Interestingly Lokayukta (Amendment No.2) Bill, 2021 moved on the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly was passed before adjournment sine die on August 5, 2021 making it official to keep the head of the anti-corruption Ombudsman vacant for a year."

"Since February 5, 2022 a year has lapsed and the Lokayukta continues to be headless for the second year to the undue political advantage of the UDA Government without any checks and balances in place. The most powerful legal institution against corruption which did not have the qualified Lokayukta nor the complete designated members but manned by a political appointee as Upa Lokayukta should be condemned by every right thinking citizen. In fact the prestigious post of Upa Lokayukta should be occupied by person of impeccable integrity, valid qualification and without any party affiliation, added the press release.

What the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) promised during 2018 election campaign that it will “fight against corruption, centralization of power, and restore rule of law in the state” have proved wrong the motto of "facta no verba".

It is only logical that an unchecked oppositionless, UDA Government would be mired with scams, corruption cases, gross mis-governance and financial mismangement leading to CBI and ED knocking at various departments.

The damning publication of CAG reports over the years with no action taken is proof that the Government of Nagaland intend to keep the Lokayukta as a decorative piece without any power and functions. This is a worst-case scenario happening in a democracy.