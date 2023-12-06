T.R. Zeliang, Deputy Chief Minister of Planning & Transformation and National Highway of Nagaland, has said that the government is confident of producing 2000 MT of honey by 2030.

The 5th Nagaland Honey Bee Day was celebrated with great fervour under the theme 'Bee & Honey Trails.' T.R. Zeliang, Deputy Chief Minister of Planning & Transformation and National Highway, extended his congratulations to all the winners of the Honey Bee farmers at both state and district levels.

Addressing the gathering, Zeliang quoted, "Where there is Honey, the land is Rich," expressing his pleasure at being present for the celebration. He commended the Nagaland Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) for their outstanding service during disasters and natural calamities, providing rescue and relief to victims.

Zeliang highlighted Nagaland's unique tradition of beekeeping, acknowledging its potential to become the epicentre for apicultural activities. Under the guidance of NBHM, traditional beekeeping has transformed into a sustainable source of income for many, contributing to economic sustainability.

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed the importance of beekeeping, not only for honey production but also for the production of beeswax and the crucial role played by bees in pollination, enhancing crop productivity. He credited NBHM for sensitizing people to these by-products, leading to more individuals taking up beekeeping as a primary or secondary source of income.

Nagaland currently boasts over 1 lakh beekeepers, with NBHM adding approximately 25,000 more beekeepers across 500 villages. The total honey production stands at 440 Metric Tonnes (MT) per annum, and Zeliang expressed confidence in reaching the target of 2000 MT by 2030.

Zeliang praised the unique quality of Nagaland's honey, attributing its taste to the rich source of nutrition for honeybees acquired from the state's varied flora. He emphasized the organic nature of the honey, thanks to the untainted vegetation in Nagaland's forests.

As the 5th Nagaland Honey Bee Day was celebrated, Zeliang extended his best wishes to NBHM, expressing confidence in revolutionizing honey production in the state and putting Nagaland on the world map.