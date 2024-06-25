Dr Belenso T Yimchunger, the 22-year-old son of a retired electrician from Nagaland, has earned praise from the state's PHED Minister Jacob Zhimomi after Yimchunger claimed that he made a significant contribution to India's space programme.

See Jacob Zhimomi's post here:

Zhimomi praised Dr Yimchunger on social media, stating, "People like Dr Belenso T Yimchunger are the kinds of icons young Nagas should take inspiration from. From a remote corner of Nagaland, India has found a gem who will go on to accomplish greater things for the country in the near future.