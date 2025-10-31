Nagaland's Benreu community marks 52nd Lamsimngyi Festival in Kohima with call to preserve heritage

The Benreuli Nkwa, Kohima, marked the 52nd Lamsimngyi Festival at Duolhou Garden, Billy Graham Road, celebrating the Benreu community’s enduring unity, faith, and commitment to cultural preservation.

The annual celebration brought together community members for a day of thanksgiving, reflection, and renewal of kinship ties. The event also highlighted the community’s shared heritage and collective efforts to preserve traditional values in a changing world.

Addressing the gathering, community elder Keherang Lungalang urged the younger generation to pursue excellence in education while upholding the vision and principles of their forefathers. He reminded attendees that the Benreu people have completed 125 years of Christianity, calling it “a testament to our faith and endurance.”

Reflecting on the legacy of the elders, Lungalang noted that “the good deeds our forefathers have done for us continue to bear fruit today.” He also appealed to young people, particularly unmarried girls, to make thoughtful choices in marriage and to value their cultural roots when considering inter-community relationships.

Emphasising the significance of Lamsimngyi, he said the festival serves as a reminder of how far the community has come and the importance of preserving its identity for future generations.

Earlier, Kiesano Nsarangbe presented awards and certificates to students who excelled in the HSLC and HSSLC examinations. The celebration featured wrestling matches, cultural games, folk songs, and a traditional attire competition, drawing enthusiastic participation from children, youth, and married men alike.

The Lamsimngyi Festival continues to stand as a symbol of unity and gratitude for the Benreu community — a celebration of faith, tradition, and the enduring spirit of togetherness.