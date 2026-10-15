The Centre Chakhesang Youth Organisation (CCYO) on October 15 called off its non-cooperation movement and indefinite picketing of three forest offices in Nagaland's Phek district after reaching an agreement with the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on its three demands.

The second phase of the agitation began on October 12, when the organisation locked the offices of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in Phek and the Forest Range Offices in Phek and Pfutsero in a traditional manner.

The decision to withdraw the agitation followed a meeting between the CCYO and the department in Kohima on Wednesday, where both sides agreed on steps to resolve the issues raised by the organisation.

According to a joint declaration signed by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Vedpal Singh and CCYO president Dode Nakro, the parties agreed to settle the case involving Vezhoto Hesuh amicably outside court.

The declaration said the department had earlier met the organisation on October 1 to discuss the withdrawal of the case against Hesuh and appropriate corrective action. However, the matter remained unresolved as the department could not settle it without Hesuh's cooperation and the involvement of the court.

Hesuh reportedly stated that he was unaware of the relevant laws and legal provisions and that his actions had been motivated by a rescue mission. He also expressed his willingness to settle the matter outside court.

On the CCYO's second demand concerning the return of a Great Barbet seized from Porba village, the declaration said the issue had already been resolved on Septmber 30, when the bird was jointly released into the village's community forest.

The organisation's third demand was for an independent and impartial inquiry into an alleged demand for Rs 1 lakh, including identification of the officials involved. The declaration said the police had initiated an inquiry and its outcome was awaited.

The joint declaration credited Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's intervention with facilitating the settlement. It also acknowledged the efforts of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister and Advisor for Science and Technology Kuzholuzo Nienu, Village Guards representative C L John, and Principal Secretary and Development Commissioner Y Kikheto Sema.

CCYO says broader campaign over Article 371A will continue

Announcing the withdrawal of the agitation, the CCYO thanked tribal bodies, civil society groups, youth organisations and individuals who had supported its movement, as well as the Naga people for their solidarity.

However, the organisation clarified that ending the agitation did not mean the conclusion of its broader campaign concerning the application and implementation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, in Nagaland in relation to Article 371A of the Constitution.

The CCYO urged the state government to revisit and thoroughly examine wildlife legislation and other laws that could affect constitutional safeguards concerning Naga customary practices, social traditions, and the ownership and transfer of land and its resources.

It called for meaningful consultations with the public, tribal organisations, customary institutions and other stakeholders, arguing that wildlife conservation laws should be implemented in a manner that respects the constitutional protections and customary rights of the Naga people.

The organisation stressed that its campaign was not intended to undermine wildlife conservation or environmental protection, but to ensure that conservation measures respected the distinct identity and constitutional safeguards of the Naga people.

It said it would continue to pursue the broader issues surrounding Article 371A through peaceful, democratic and constitutional means.

“The agitation may be lifted, but our commitment to justice, constitutional rights, and the protection of our customary institutions remains unwavering,” the organisation stated.