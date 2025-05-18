The Nagaland State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued an advisory note addressing the increasing instances of child abuse in the state. The Commission has called for strict vigilance within communities to safeguard the rights and safety of children.

The advisory emphasizes that any form of child abuse, regardless of the perpetrator's relationship to the child, is unacceptable and must be reported to the authorities for legal action. It warns against settling such cases through negotiation or compromise, as this encourages offenders and undermines justice.

Under the POCSO Act 2012, offences related to child abuse are non-bailable and cannot be settled through compromise. The Commission urges citizens to uphold their responsibility to protect children, describing children as the backbone of the nation and its future.

The advisory also calls on media and social media platforms to maintain ethical standards by protecting the identities of children involved in abuse cases.

For reporting, the Commission encourages immediate contact with the Child Helpline (1098), Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU), District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Child Welfare Committee (CWC), or the nearest police station to file a First Information Report (FIR).

Reaffirming its commitment to child protection, the Commission pledges to actively monitor cases and ensure swift justice. It stresses that vigilance is a shared duty essential to the safety and wellbeing of every child in Nagaland.